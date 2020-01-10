StockMarketWire.com - The former group general counsel and company secretary of Selfridges Group is to take up the same role at McCarthy & Stone.
McCarthy & Stone, a developer and retirement communities management group, announced Adam Batty is joining the company from 20 January 2020.
He succeeds Rowan Baker who is stepping back from her additional responsibilities as interim company secretary.
In addition to his previous role at Selfridges, Mr Batty previously worked at Domino’s Pizza Group, Mitchells & Butlers and Six Continents. He started his career as a corporate lawyer for Norton Rose Fulbright.
At 8:02am: [LON:MCS] McCarthy Stone Plc share price was -2.3p at 138.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
