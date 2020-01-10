StockMarketWire.com - MTI Wireless Edge has secured an addition to an existing client contract worth an extra $0.6m.
The subsequent deal is for the manufacturing of military antennas and follows an original $1m order placed in March 2019.
While the original order is to be delivered over a 40 month period, the new order is to be delivered within a 12 month period.
Moni Borovitz, chief executive officer of MTI said the contract win shows the customer’s satisfaction with the company’s products, technology and service.
“We continue to see expansion and growth opportunities in all sectors of the antenna industry, particularly in the 80 GHz spectrum as mobile operators start to implement the roll-out of their 5G networks,” he added.
