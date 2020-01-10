StockMarketWire.com - Great Western Mining said results from soil sampling survey at the Rock House area on its properties in Mineral County, Nevada had delivered 'compelling' evidence of precious metals mineralisation.
The survey had identified three separate highly-prospective zones of mineralisation, which would be followed up as soon as possible with further exploration work, the miner said.
'The terrain at the RH Group is easily accessible which will make further exploration work relatively straightforward to accomplish,' it added.
At 8:44am: [LON:GWMO] Great Western Mining Corporation PLC share price was -0.02p at 0.11p
