FTSE 100 International Consolidated Airlines 662.40 +4.38% easyJet 1486.75 +3.35% NMC Health 1371.25 +2.33% TUI AG 952.30 +2.02% Polymetal International 1223.25 +1.18% Kingfisher 212.10 -2.48% Mondi 1670.75 -2.41% Lloyds Banking Group ORD 60.76 -1.76% Sainsbury (J) 221.00 -1.47% Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) 235.30 -1.42% FTSE 250 Wizz Air Holdings 4026.50 +4.37% ConvaTec Group 210.10 +2.79% Vivo Energy 119.90 +2.30% Mitchells & Butlers 442.25 +2.14% Direct Line Insurance Group 325.75 +1.48% B&M European Value Retail 364.30 -8.28% Diploma 1923.00 -3.66% Jupiter Fund Management 389.95 -2.95% Centamin 122.25 -2.71% Hays 167.90 -2.44% FTSE 350 International Consolidated Airlines 662.40 +4.38% Wizz Air Holdings 4026.50 +4.37% easyJet 1486.75 +3.35% ConvaTec Group 210.10 +2.79% NMC Health 1371.25 +2.33% B&M European Value Retail 364.30 -8.28% Diploma 1923.00 -3.66% Jupiter Fund Management 389.95 -2.95% Centamin 122.25 -2.71% Kingfisher 212.10 -2.48% AIM Richland Resources 0.13 +23.81% Ukrproduct Group 2.95 +21.40% Tower Resources 0.49 +13.79% Tandem Group 210.00 +10.53% Team17 Group 419.50 +9.53% Cloudbuy 0.65 -23.53% Joules Group 173.00 -23.45% Great Western Mining Corporation 0.11 -15.69% TechFinancials Inc 0.85 -12.82% Webis Holdings 1.45 -12.12% Overall Market Richland Resources 0.13 +23.81% Ukrproduct Group 2.95 +21.40% Tower Resources 0.49 +13.79% Tandem Group 210.00 +10.53% Team17 Group 419.50 +9.53% Management Consulting Group 1.20 -26.15% Liberty Global Liberty Global Ord 21.40 -24.25% Cloudbuy 0.65 -23.53% Joules Group 173.00 -23.45% Superdry 395.10 -16.26%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
StockMarketWire.com -