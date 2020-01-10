StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
International Consolidated Airlines      662.40       +4.38%
easyJet                                 1486.75       +3.35%
NMC Health                              1371.25       +2.33%
TUI AG                                   952.30       +2.02%
Polymetal International                 1223.25       +1.18%
Kingfisher                               212.10       -2.48%
Mondi                                   1670.75       -2.41%
Lloyds Banking Group  ORD                 60.76       -1.76%
Sainsbury (J)                            221.00       -1.47%
Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The)       235.30       -1.42%

FTSE 250
Wizz Air Holdings                       4026.50       +4.37%
ConvaTec Group                           210.10       +2.79%
Vivo Energy                              119.90       +2.30%
Mitchells & Butlers                      442.25       +2.14%
Direct Line Insurance Group              325.75       +1.48%
B&M European Value Retail                364.30       -8.28%
Diploma                                 1923.00       -3.66%
Jupiter Fund Management                  389.95       -2.95%
Centamin                                 122.25       -2.71%
Hays                                     167.90       -2.44%

FTSE 350
AIM
Richland Resources                         0.13      +23.81%
Ukrproduct Group                           2.95      +21.40%
Tower Resources                            0.49      +13.79%
Tandem Group                             210.00      +10.53%
Team17 Group                             419.50       +9.53%
Cloudbuy                                   0.65      -23.53%
Joules Group                             173.00      -23.45%
Great Western Mining Corporation           0.11      -15.69%
TechFinancials Inc                         0.85      -12.82%
Webis Holdings                             1.45      -12.12%

Overall Market
Management Consulting Group                1.20      -26.15%
Liberty Global  Liberty Global Ord        21.40      -24.25%
Superdry                                 395.10      -16.26%