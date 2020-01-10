WOSG WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC ORD GBP0.0125 value of shares traded £121,534,009 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £24,190,264 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £22,619,835 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £14,311,610 MNDI Mondi PLC value of shares traded £10,381,588 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £10,359,217 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £10,280,742 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £8,984,796 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £8,207,958 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £7,714,708 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £7,624,115 EZJ easyJet PLC value of shares traded £7,519,507 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £7,518,369 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £7,223,823 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £7,182,415 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £6,691,517 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £6,236,556 RBS Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £6,145,425 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £6,002,052 BME B&M European Value Retail value of shares traded £5,755,273 CIR Circassia Pharmaceuticals Plc value of shares traded £5,630,679 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £5,305,801 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £5,105,349 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £5,041,078 AVV AVEVA Group PLC value of shares traded £4,429,854 DTG Dart Group PLC value of shares traded £4,387,541 WIZZ Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £4,375,891 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £4,332,870 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £4,087,342 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £4,017,041 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com