WOSG	WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC ORD GBP0.0125 value of shares traded
£121,534,009

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£24,190,264

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £22,619,835

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £14,311,610

MNDI	Mondi PLC value of shares traded £10,381,588

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £10,359,217

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £10,280,742

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £8,984,796

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £8,207,958

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £7,714,708

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £7,624,115

EZJ	easyJet PLC value of shares traded £7,519,507

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £7,518,369

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £7,223,823

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £7,182,415

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £6,691,517

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £6,236,556

RBS	Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £6,145,425

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £6,002,052

BME	B&M European Value Retail value of shares traded £5,755,273

CIR	Circassia Pharmaceuticals Plc value of shares traded £5,630,679

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £5,305,801

LGEN	Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £5,105,349

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £5,041,078

AVV	AVEVA Group PLC value of shares traded £4,429,854

DTG	Dart Group PLC value of shares traded £4,387,541

WIZZ	Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £4,375,891

NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £4,332,870

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £4,087,342

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £4,017,041



