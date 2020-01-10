StockMarketWire.com - A subsidiary of Mkango Resources – Maginto Ltd - has acquired a 25% interest in HyProMag, a UK-based company focussed on rare-earth magnet recycling.
Maginto has invested £300,000 for a 25% interest in HyProMag, a spin out of the University of Birmingham.
It has the option to invest a subsequent £1 million to up its interest to 49% at a later stage. Maginito has a four-year option to increase its interest and right of first refusal to acquire the balance of shares in HyProMag.
HyProMag has licenced a patented process for extracting and demagnetising neodymium iron boron alloy powders from magnets embedded in scrap and redundant equipment. This was originally developed by the University of Birmingham’s Magnetic Materials Group.
“We see rare earth magnet recycling as a major growth industry, complementing the development of new sustainable primary production, such as Mkango's advanced stage Songwe Hill rare earths project in Malawi,” explained William Dawes, chief executive of Mkango.
“This investment further enhances Mkango's role in developing a robust and sustainable electric vehicle and clean technology supply chain for global markets.”
HyProMag's strategy is to establish a recycling facility for neodymium iron boron magnets at Tyseley in Birmingham.
It hopes to provide a sustainable solution for the supply of neodymium iron boron magnets and alloy powders for a wide range of markets in the automotive and electronics sectors.
