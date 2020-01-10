FTSE 100 International Consolidated Airlines 660.20 +4.03% NMC Health 1385.50 +3.40% easyJet 1486.25 +3.32% TUI AG 955.30 +2.35% Coca-Cola HBC 2675.00 +1.83% Kingfisher 210.15 -3.38% Mondi 1667.75 -2.58% Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) 233.80 -2.05% Lloyds Banking Group ORD 60.61 -2.00% Sainsbury (J) 219.90 -1.96% FTSE 250 Wizz Air Holdings 4067.00 +5.42% ConvaTec Group 209.95 +2.72% Barr (A G) 538.00 +2.28% Premier Oil 115.38 +2.24% Tullow Oil 55.92 +2.04% B&M European Value Retail 366.70 -7.68% Diploma 1929.50 -3.33% Jupiter Fund Management 389.15 -3.15% Sanne Group 659.50 -2.87% Restaurant Group (The) 157.10 -2.54% FTSE 350 Wizz Air Holdings 4067.00 +5.42% International Consolidated Airlines 660.20 +4.03% NMC Health 1385.50 +3.40% easyJet 1486.25 +3.32% ConvaTec Group 209.95 +2.72% B&M European Value Retail 366.70 -7.68% Kingfisher 210.15 -3.38% Diploma 1929.50 -3.33% Jupiter Fund Management 389.15 -3.15% Sanne Group 659.50 -2.87% AIM Richland Resources 0.14 +28.57% Ukrproduct Group 2.95 +21.40% Tower Resources 0.53 +20.69% URU Metals 185.00 +15.63% CyanConnode 3.35 +13.56% Cloudbuy 0.65 -23.53% Joules Group 179.00 -20.80% Great Western Mining Corporation 0.11 -13.73% Petrel Resources 7.12 -13.64% TechFinancials Inc 0.85 -12.82% Overall Market Richland Resources 0.14 +28.57% Ukrproduct Group 2.95 +21.40% Tower Resources 0.53 +20.69% URU Metals 185.00 +15.63% CyanConnode 3.35 +13.56% Liberty Global Liberty Global Ord 21.40 -24.25% Cloudbuy 0.65 -23.53% Joules Group 179.00 -20.80% Management Consulting Group 1.30 -20.00% Superdry 398.00 -15.64%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
StockMarketWire.com -