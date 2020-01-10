StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
International Consolidated Airlines      660.20       +4.03%
NMC Health                              1385.50       +3.40%
easyJet                                 1486.25       +3.32%
TUI AG                                   955.30       +2.35%
Coca-Cola HBC                           2675.00       +1.83%
Kingfisher                               210.15       -3.38%
Mondi                                   1667.75       -2.58%
Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The)       233.80       -2.05%
Lloyds Banking Group  ORD                 60.61       -2.00%
Sainsbury (J)                            219.90       -1.96%

FTSE 250
Wizz Air Holdings                       4067.00       +5.42%
ConvaTec Group                           209.95       +2.72%
Barr (A G)                               538.00       +2.28%
Premier Oil                              115.38       +2.24%
Tullow Oil                                55.92       +2.04%
B&M European Value Retail                366.70       -7.68%
Diploma                                 1929.50       -3.33%
Jupiter Fund Management                  389.15       -3.15%
Sanne Group                              659.50       -2.87%
Restaurant Group (The)                   157.10       -2.54%

FTSE 350
AIM
Richland Resources                         0.14      +28.57%
Ukrproduct Group                           2.95      +21.40%
Tower Resources                            0.53      +20.69%
URU Metals                               185.00      +15.63%
CyanConnode                                3.35      +13.56%
Cloudbuy                                   0.65      -23.53%
Joules Group                             179.00      -20.80%
Great Western Mining Corporation           0.11      -13.73%
Petrel Resources                           7.12      -13.64%
TechFinancials Inc                         0.85      -12.82%

Overall Market
Liberty Global  Liberty Global Ord        21.40      -24.25%
Management Consulting Group                1.30      -20.00%
Superdry                                 398.00      -15.64%