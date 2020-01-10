FTSE 100 International Consolidated Airlines 666.10 +4.96% easyJet 1500.75 +4.33% NMC Health 1383.25 +3.23% Polymetal International 1235.75 +2.21% TUI AG 950.00 +1.78% Kingfisher 210.60 -3.17% Lloyds Banking Group ORD 60.14 -2.76% Sainsbury (J) 219.05 -2.34% Mondi 1674.25 -2.21% Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) 233.70 -2.09% FTSE 250 Wizz Air Holdings 4060.00 +5.24% Tullow Oil 56.57 +3.23% Premier Oil 116.30 +3.06% ConvaTec Group 209.95 +2.72% Galliford Try 155.24 +2.47% B&M European Value Retail 362.15 -8.82% Sanne Group 654.00 -3.68% Restaurant Group (The) 155.50 -3.54% Jupiter Fund Management 388.40 -3.33% Diploma 1930.00 -3.31% FTSE 350 Wizz Air Holdings 4060.00 +5.24% International Consolidated Airlines 666.10 +4.96% easyJet 1500.75 +4.33% NMC Health 1383.25 +3.23% Tullow Oil 56.57 +3.23% B&M European Value Retail 362.15 -8.82% Sanne Group 654.00 -3.68% Restaurant Group (The) 155.50 -3.54% Jupiter Fund Management 388.40 -3.33% Diploma 1930.00 -3.31% AIM Richland Resources 0.17 +61.90% Tower Resources 0.57 +32.18% Ukrproduct Group 2.82 +16.05% Good Energy Group 247.00 +15.96% URU Metals 185.00 +15.63% TechFinancials Inc 0.70 -28.21% Joules Group 175.00 -22.57% Great Western Mining Corporation 0.11 -15.69% Steppe Cement 32.50 -12.16% Cloudbuy 0.75 -11.76% Overall Market Richland Resources 0.17 +61.90% Tower Resources 0.57 +32.18% Ukrproduct Group 2.82 +16.05% Good Energy Group 247.00 +15.96% URU Metals 185.00 +15.63% TechFinancials Inc 0.70 -28.21% Liberty Global Liberty Global Ord 21.40 -24.25% Joules Group 175.00 -22.57% Management Consulting Group 1.30 -20.00% Great Western Mining Corporation 0.11 -15.69%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
