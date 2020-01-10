StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
International Consolidated Airlines      666.10       +4.96%
easyJet                                 1500.75       +4.33%
NMC Health                              1383.25       +3.23%
Polymetal International                 1235.75       +2.21%
TUI AG                                   950.00       +1.78%
Kingfisher                               210.60       -3.17%
Lloyds Banking Group  ORD                 60.14       -2.76%
Sainsbury (J)                            219.05       -2.34%
Mondi                                   1674.25       -2.21%
Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The)       233.70       -2.09%

FTSE 250
Wizz Air Holdings                       4060.00       +5.24%
Tullow Oil                                56.57       +3.23%
Premier Oil                              116.30       +3.06%
ConvaTec Group                           209.95       +2.72%
Galliford Try                            155.24       +2.47%
B&M European Value Retail                362.15       -8.82%
Sanne Group                              654.00       -3.68%
Restaurant Group (The)                   155.50       -3.54%
Jupiter Fund Management                  388.40       -3.33%
Diploma                                 1930.00       -3.31%

FTSE 350
AIM
Richland Resources                         0.17      +61.90%
Tower Resources                            0.57      +32.18%
Ukrproduct Group                           2.82      +16.05%
Good Energy Group                        247.00      +15.96%
URU Metals                               185.00      +15.63%
TechFinancials Inc                         0.70      -28.21%
Joules Group                             175.00      -22.57%
Great Western Mining Corporation           0.11      -15.69%
Steppe Cement                             32.50      -12.16%
Cloudbuy                                   0.75      -11.76%

Overall Market
Liberty Global  Liberty Global Ord        21.40      -24.25%
Management Consulting Group                1.30      -20.00%
