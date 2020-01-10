FTSE 100 International Consolidated Airlines 664.70 +4.74% easyJet 1497.00 +4.07% NMC Health 1379.00 +2.91% Coca-Cola HBC 2677.00 +1.90% Just Eat 900.70 +1.89% Kingfisher 211.75 -2.64% Mondi 1668.75 -2.53% Lloyds Banking Group ORD 60.34 -2.44% Sainsbury (J) 219.70 -2.05% Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) 234.25 -1.86% FTSE 250 Wizz Air Holdings 4073.50 +5.59% Tullow Oil 57.70 +5.29% Galliford Try 157.19 +3.76% ConvaTec Group 211.45 +3.45% Premier Oil 116.00 +2.79% B&M European Value Retail 364.65 -8.19% Restaurant Group (The) 154.45 -4.19% Sanne Group 651.50 -4.05% Diploma 1932.00 -3.21% Jupiter Fund Management 390.75 -2.75% FTSE 350 Wizz Air Holdings 4073.50 +5.59% Tullow Oil 57.70 +5.29% International Consolidated Airlines 664.70 +4.74% easyJet 1497.00 +4.07% Galliford Try 157.19 +3.76% B&M European Value Retail 364.65 -8.19% Restaurant Group (The) 154.45 -4.19% Sanne Group 651.50 -4.05% Diploma 1932.00 -3.21% Jupiter Fund Management 390.75 -2.75% AIM Richland Resources 0.15 +47.62% Tower Resources 0.58 +33.33% Ilika 43.50 +20.83% Ukrproduct Group 2.82 +16.05% URU Metals 185.00 +15.63% TechFinancials Inc 0.70 -28.21% Joules Group 177.50 -21.46% Great Western Mining Corporation 0.11 -15.69% Curzon Energy Ord 1p 0.88 -12.50% Cloudbuy 0.75 -11.76% Overall Market Richland Resources 0.15 +47.62% Tower Resources 0.58 +33.33% Ilika 43.50 +20.83% Ukrproduct Group 2.82 +16.05% URU Metals 185.00 +15.63% TechFinancials Inc 0.70 -28.21% Liberty Global Liberty Global Ord 21.40 -24.25% Joules Group 177.50 -21.46% Management Consulting Group 1.30 -20.00% Great Western Mining Corporation 0.11 -15.69%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
StockMarketWire.com -