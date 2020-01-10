StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
International Consolidated Airlines      664.70       +4.74%
easyJet                                 1497.00       +4.07%
NMC Health                              1379.00       +2.91%
Coca-Cola HBC                           2677.00       +1.90%
Just Eat                                 900.70       +1.89%
Kingfisher                               211.75       -2.64%
Mondi                                   1668.75       -2.53%
Lloyds Banking Group  ORD                 60.34       -2.44%
Sainsbury (J)                            219.70       -2.05%
Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The)       234.25       -1.86%

FTSE 250
Wizz Air Holdings                       4073.50       +5.59%
Tullow Oil                                57.70       +5.29%
Galliford Try                            157.19       +3.76%
ConvaTec Group                           211.45       +3.45%
Premier Oil                              116.00       +2.79%
B&M European Value Retail                364.65       -8.19%
Restaurant Group (The)                   154.45       -4.19%
Sanne Group                              651.50       -4.05%
Diploma                                 1932.00       -3.21%
Jupiter Fund Management                  390.75       -2.75%

AIM
Richland Resources                         0.15      +47.62%
Tower Resources                            0.58      +33.33%
Ilika                                     43.50      +20.83%
Ukrproduct Group                           2.82      +16.05%
URU Metals                               185.00      +15.63%
TechFinancials Inc                         0.70      -28.21%
Joules Group                             177.50      -21.46%
Great Western Mining Corporation           0.11      -15.69%
Curzon Energy  Ord 1p                      0.88      -12.50%
Cloudbuy                                   0.75      -11.76%

