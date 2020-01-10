StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
NMC Health                              1409.25       +5.17%
International Consolidated Airlines      664.20       +4.66%
easyJet                                 1490.50       +3.61%
Just Eat                                 900.30       +1.84%
Coca-Cola HBC                           2672.00       +1.71%
Kingfisher                               210.80       -3.08%
Mondi                                   1663.25       -2.85%
Lloyds Banking Group  ORD                 60.29       -2.52%
Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets               188.65       -2.03%
Smurfit Kappa Group                     2816.00       -1.88%

FTSE 250
Wizz Air Holdings                       4111.00       +6.56%
Tullow Oil                                57.82       +5.51%
Galliford Try                            157.14       +3.72%
Vivo Energy                              121.30       +3.50%
ConvaTec Group                           211.00       +3.23%
B&M European Value Retail                372.00       -6.34%
Restaurant Group (The)                   153.50       -4.78%
Sanne Group                              649.00       -4.42%
Jupiter Fund Management                  386.25       -3.87%
Diploma                                 1931.00       -3.26%

FTSE 350
AIM
Richland Resources                         0.17      +57.14%
Providence Resources                       4.45      +36.92%
Tower Resources                            0.53      +20.69%
Ukrproduct Group                           2.92      +20.16%
Sareum Holdings                            0.43      +17.57%
TechFinancials Inc                         0.62      -35.90%
Cloudbuy                                   0.55      -35.29%
Joules Group                             181.50      -19.69%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               0.90      -18.18%
Curzon Energy  Ord 1p                      0.88      -12.50%

Overall Market
