FTSE 100 NMC Health 1409.25 +5.17% International Consolidated Airlines 664.20 +4.66% easyJet 1490.50 +3.61% Just Eat 900.30 +1.84% Coca-Cola HBC 2672.00 +1.71% Kingfisher 210.80 -3.08% Mondi 1663.25 -2.85% Lloyds Banking Group ORD 60.29 -2.52% Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets 188.65 -2.03% Smurfit Kappa Group 2816.00 -1.88% FTSE 250 Wizz Air Holdings 4111.00 +6.56% Tullow Oil 57.82 +5.51% Galliford Try 157.14 +3.72% Vivo Energy 121.30 +3.50% ConvaTec Group 211.00 +3.23% B&M European Value Retail 372.00 -6.34% Restaurant Group (The) 153.50 -4.78% Sanne Group 649.00 -4.42% Jupiter Fund Management 386.25 -3.87% Diploma 1931.00 -3.26% FTSE 350 Wizz Air Holdings 4111.00 +6.56% Tullow Oil 57.82 +5.51% NMC Health 1409.25 +5.17% International Consolidated Airlines 664.20 +4.66% Galliford Try 157.14 +3.72% B&M European Value Retail 372.00 -6.34% Restaurant Group (The) 153.50 -4.78% Sanne Group 649.00 -4.42% Jupiter Fund Management 386.25 -3.87% Diploma 1931.00 -3.26% AIM Richland Resources 0.17 +57.14% Providence Resources 4.45 +36.92% Tower Resources 0.53 +20.69% Ukrproduct Group 2.92 +20.16% Sareum Holdings 0.43 +17.57% TechFinancials Inc 0.62 -35.90% Cloudbuy 0.55 -35.29% Joules Group 181.50 -19.69% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 0.90 -18.18% Curzon Energy Ord 1p 0.88 -12.50% Overall Market Richland Resources 0.17 +57.14% Providence Resources 4.45 +36.92% Tower Resources 0.53 +20.69% Ukrproduct Group 2.92 +20.16% Sareum Holdings 0.43 +17.57% TechFinancials Inc 0.62 -35.90% Cloudbuy 0.55 -35.29% Liberty Global Liberty Global Ord 21.40 -24.25% Management Consulting Group 1.30 -20.00% Joules Group 181.50 -19.69%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
StockMarketWire.com -