FTSE 100
International Consolidated Airlines      668.90       +5.40%
easyJet                                 1493.50       +3.82%
NMC Health                              1389.50       +3.69%
Coca-Cola HBC                           2676.00       +1.87%
Just Eat                                 899.10       +1.71%
Kingfisher                               210.05       -3.43%
Lloyds Banking Group  ORD                 60.36       -2.41%
Mondi                                   1671.75       -2.35%
Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets               188.45       -2.13%
Smurfit Kappa Group                     2821.00       -1.71%

FTSE 250
Aston Martin Lagonda                     466.90      +14.63%
Tullow Oil                                59.35       +8.30%
Wizz Air Holdings                       4096.00       +6.17%
Galliford Try                            157.33       +3.85%
Vivo Energy                              121.10       +3.33%
Restaurant Group (The)                   151.15       -6.23%
B&M European Value Retail                374.25       -5.78%
Sanne Group                              647.00       -4.71%
Ti Fluid Systems  Ord 1p Wi              253.25       -3.52%
Jupiter Fund Management                  387.65       -3.52%

Overall Market
Richland Resources                         0.15      +42.86%
Providence Resources                       4.15      +27.69%
Tower Resources                            0.53      +21.84%
Ukrproduct Group                           2.92      +20.16%
Sareum Holdings                            0.43      +16.22%
PME African Infrastructure Opportun        0.03      -45.45%
Cloudbuy                                   0.54      -36.18%
TechFinancials Inc                         0.63      -35.38%
Liberty Global  Liberty Global Ord        21.40      -24.25%
Management Consulting Group                1.30      -20.00%