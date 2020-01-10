FTSE 100 International Consolidated Airlines 668.90 +5.40% easyJet 1493.50 +3.82% NMC Health 1389.50 +3.69% Coca-Cola HBC 2676.00 +1.87% Just Eat 899.10 +1.71% Kingfisher 210.05 -3.43% Lloyds Banking Group ORD 60.36 -2.41% Mondi 1671.75 -2.35% Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets 188.45 -2.13% Smurfit Kappa Group 2821.00 -1.71% FTSE 250 Aston Martin Lagonda 466.90 +14.63% Tullow Oil 59.35 +8.30% Wizz Air Holdings 4096.00 +6.17% Galliford Try 157.33 +3.85% Vivo Energy 121.10 +3.33% Restaurant Group (The) 151.15 -6.23% B&M European Value Retail 374.25 -5.78% Sanne Group 647.00 -4.71% Ti Fluid Systems Ord 1p Wi 253.25 -3.52% Jupiter Fund Management 387.65 -3.52% FTSE 350 Aston Martin Lagonda 466.90 +14.63% Tullow Oil 59.35 +8.30% Wizz Air Holdings 4096.00 +6.17% International Consolidated Airlines 668.90 +5.40% Galliford Try 157.33 +3.85% Restaurant Group (The) 151.15 -6.23% B&M European Value Retail 374.25 -5.78% Sanne Group 647.00 -4.71% Ti Fluid Systems Ord 1p Wi 253.25 -3.52% Jupiter Fund Management 387.65 -3.52% AIM Richland Resources 0.15 +42.86% Providence Resources 4.15 +27.69% Tower Resources 0.53 +21.84% Ukrproduct Group 2.92 +20.16% Sareum Holdings 0.43 +16.22% PME African Infrastructure Opportun 0.03 -45.45% Cloudbuy 0.54 -36.18% TechFinancials Inc 0.63 -35.38% Joules Group 182.75 -19.14% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 0.90 -18.18% Overall Market Richland Resources 0.15 +42.86% Providence Resources 4.15 +27.69% Tower Resources 0.53 +21.84% Ukrproduct Group 2.92 +20.16% Sareum Holdings 0.43 +16.22% PME African Infrastructure Opportun 0.03 -45.45% Cloudbuy 0.54 -36.18% TechFinancials Inc 0.63 -35.38% Liberty Global Liberty Global Ord 21.40 -24.25% Management Consulting Group 1.30 -20.00%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
