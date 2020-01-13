StockMarketWire.com - Clipper Logistics said it won a five-year contract with lifestyle fashion brand Joules to provide logistics services. Following a staff consultation period, the contract was planned to commence in early 2020, with the sites employing around 200 people. There would be a multi-million pound investment programme into the operation during 2020 and 2021 to 'expand capacity, drive efficiency and modernise the facilities,' the company added.
At 9:19am: [LON:CLG] Clipper Logistics share price was +7p at 292p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: