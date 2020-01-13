StockMarketWire.com - IT solutions provider Instem said its revenue rose by an expected 12% in 2019, as a transition towards offering software as a service continued and resulted in improved earnings visibility.
Its data collection, regulatory solutions and informatics businesses all performed well with the 'positive market backdrop and strong positioning underpinning momentum,' the company said.
Looking ahead, Instem said strong performance across its operations, combined with healthy new business pipelines, underpinned management's confidence that momentum achieved during 2019 would continue into the current year.
At 9:44am: [LON:INS] Instem Plc share price was 0p at 495p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: