StockMarketWire.com - Sound Energy said it had received environmental approval for a key gas pipeline in Morocco.
The Moroccan Ministry of Energy, Mines and Environment had approved an environmental impact assessment (EIA) for a 120 kilometer, 20-inch gas pipeline.
The so-called Tendrara pipeline would connect a proposed gas treatment plant and compression station to the Gazoduc Maghreb Europe pipeline.
Sound Energy saidthe EIA process related to the treatment plant and compression station was progressing well.
At 9:46am: [LON:SOU] Sound Energy PLC share price was +0.04p at 1.93p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
