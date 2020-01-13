StockMarketWire.com - Sound Energy said it had received environmental approval for a key gas pipeline in Morocco.

The Moroccan Ministry of Energy, Mines and Environment had approved an environmental impact assessment (EIA) for a 120 kilometer, 20-inch gas pipeline.

The so-called Tendrara pipeline would connect a proposed gas treatment plant and compression station to the Gazoduc Maghreb Europe pipeline.

Sound Energy saidthe EIA process related to the treatment plant and compression station was progressing well.




