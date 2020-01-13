StockMarketWire.com - Builders merchant Travis Perkins said it had agreed to sell its plumbing and heating business to Newbury Investments for £46m.

The sale of the business, called Primaflow F&P, would come after the company in late 2018 said it would simply its operations to concentrate on its trade businesses.

The sale process for Primaflow F&P was expected to complete at the end of January. Proceeds would be used to cut debt.

'The divestment of our wholesale plumbing and heating business is a further step in reducing the group's overall complexity and enabling greater focus and more disciplined capital allocation to our advantaged trade-focused businesses,' chief executive Nick Roberts said.


At 9:58am: [LON:TPK] Travis Perkins PLC share price was +18.25p at 1586.75p



