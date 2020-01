LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £38,081,977 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £26,833,566 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £20,511,746 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £18,599,366 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £17,698,498 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £16,515,183 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £16,106,314 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £14,931,404 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £14,811,330 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £14,540,210 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £12,693,558 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £11,531,839 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £10,609,732 TW. Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £9,091,542 BA. BAE Systems Plc value of shares traded £8,681,303 BOO Boohoo.com Plc value of shares traded £8,656,325 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £8,534,867 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £8,077,573 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £7,817,299 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £7,496,373 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £7,266,739 PNN Pennon Group PLC value of shares traded £7,245,530 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £7,119,347 DPH Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC value of shares traded £7,108,786 MNDI Mondi PLC value of shares traded £6,719,276 CNA Centrica PLC value of shares traded £6,659,158 GVC GVC Holdings Plc value of shares traded £6,469,134 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £6,329,104 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £6,241,810 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £6,083,349 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com