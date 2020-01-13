StockMarketWire.com - Mereo BioPharma said it had signed a license agreement with Oncologie for the development and sale of a treatment for ovarian cancer.
Oncologie would receive an exclusive worldwide license for the treatment, called navicixizumab.
In return, Mereo would get an upfront payment of $4m with an additional payment of $2m conditional on a chemistry, manufacturing and controls milestone.
Mereo said it would also be eligible to receive up to $300m in future clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones, royalties and a negotiated percentage of sublicensing revenues.
'We believe Oncologie is expertly positioned to further advance navicixizumab through clinical development and towards potential commercialization,' said chief executive Denise Scots-Knight.
'While we believe navicixizumab is an exciting oncology asset, we continue to focus our primary efforts on the development of our innovative rare disease portfolio.'
At 1:18pm: [LON:MPH] Mereo Biopharma Group Ltd share price was +0.5p at 33.5p
