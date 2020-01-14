StockMarketWire.com - Chemicals company Elementis warned on profit following a 'subdued' final quarter, as its chromium and energy business segments were hurt by a challenging market backdrop.
Trading in the fourth quarter had been somewhat subdued and as a result adjusted operating profit for 2019 was anticipated to be in the range of $122m to $124m, the company warned.
Performance in 2019 had been negatively impacted by a 'challenging market backdrop as the more cyclically exposed parts of the portfolio like chromium and energy have deteriorated through the second half,' it added.
In chromium, a weak demand environment and lower market prices resulted in weaker than expected performance.
Energy performance, meanwhile, was weaker than expected due to a further slowdown in North American drilling activity, with the fourth-quarter rig count down about 25%.
Elementis said, however, that it remained committed to delivering its medium term performance objectives of a 17% operating profit margin, operating cash conversion of at least 90% per annum and financial leverage of under 1.5 times earnings.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
