StockMarketWire.com - Software company Oxford Metrics said its Yotta unit had won a 'signficant' multi-year contract with South Gloucestershire Council for its connected asset management solution.
The council was plannig to deliver infrastructure management and environmental services, including managing highways, street lighting, open spaces, street cleansing, drainage and waste collection.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
