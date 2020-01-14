StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical and services company Clinigen said it had signed a supply agreement with Iovance Biotherapeutics, a late-stage biotechnology company developing drugs to treat cancer.
Under the agreement, Clinigen would supply its renal cancer drug Proleukin to Iovance over a period of two years, with the first shipment already supplied in December last year and ensure that Iovance had uninterrupted access to Proleukin to continue ongoing clinical trials.
Iovance was undertaking pivotal studies of its tumor infiltrating lymphocytes technology for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and advanced cervical cancer.
At 8:38am: [LON:CLIN] Clinigen Group share price was +16.5p at 923.5p
