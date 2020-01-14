BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £65,199,578 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £62,942,252 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £53,014,528 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £39,646,984 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £35,564,371 BOO Boohoo.com Plc value of shares traded £35,116,224 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £31,988,368 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £31,344,088 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £30,920,286 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £30,437,525 MNDI Mondi PLC value of shares traded £22,571,292 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £22,257,784 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £21,096,365 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £20,616,390 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £20,557,128 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £19,086,161 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £18,892,960 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £18,646,401 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £18,595,813 RBS Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £17,696,575 WPP WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £16,189,936 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £15,892,880 FLTR Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £15,528,786 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £14,747,353 AHT Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £14,306,956 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £14,192,711 TW. Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £14,059,712 WIZZ Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £13,860,313 ASC ASOS Plc value of shares traded £13,697,089 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £13,422,754 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com