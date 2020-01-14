StockMarketWire.com - 
BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £65,199,578

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £62,942,252

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £53,014,528

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £39,646,984

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £35,564,371

BOO	Boohoo.com Plc value of shares traded £35,116,224

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £31,988,368

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £31,344,088

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £30,920,286

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £30,437,525

MNDI	Mondi PLC value of shares traded £22,571,292

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £22,257,784

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £21,096,365

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £20,616,390

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £20,557,128

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £19,086,161

CRH	CRH PLC value of shares traded £18,892,960

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £18,646,401

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £18,595,813

RBS	Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £17,696,575

WPP	WPP Group PLC value of shares traded £16,189,936

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £15,892,880

FLTR	Flutter Entertainment value of shares traded £15,528,786

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £14,747,353

AHT	Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £14,306,956

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £14,192,711

TW.	Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £14,059,712

WIZZ	Wizz Air Holdings Plc value of shares traded £13,860,313

ASC	ASOS Plc value of shares traded £13,697,089

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £13,422,754



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com