StockMarketWire.com - Chesterfield Resources said it had commenced a drilling programme at the Troodos West copper and gold exploration region in Cyprus.
The company said it would drill a number of targets seeking volcanic massive sulphide deposits in a mining area last active in the 1970s.
It was utilising percussion drilling, which it said was a cost-effective and rapid method to investigate targets at depths of up to 200 metres.
'This is an exciting stage of test work as it gives us our first opportunity test our exploration thesis,' executive chairman Martin French said.
'Should this drilling encounter mineral-bearing sulphides in areas indicted by our analysis, it will provide proof of concept across our broad range of targets.'
At 2:04pm: [LON:CHF] Chesterfield Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 3.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: