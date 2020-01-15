StockMarketWire.com - Online fashion retailer Quiz said its sales had dropped 9.3% over the crucial Christmas trading period.
In a trading update for the seven-week period from 24 November to 4 January, the company said sales softened following a pleasing Black Friday performance.
Gross margins were broadly in line with expectations and the company said its overall performance in the year-to-date remained 'broadly in line' with its expectations.
'Whilst the trading backdrop has remained challenging, it is disappointing to report a decline in revenues in the period,' chief executive Tarak Ramzan said.
'We have continued to make good progress in improving gross margins and reducing costs in line with the strategic priorities set out by the board last year.'
