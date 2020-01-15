StockMarketWire.com - Retail lender Secure Trust Bank said it was looking ahead to 2020 with cautious optimism following a definitive result in British national elections.
The company also said it had delivered further revenue and loan book growth in the second half of 2019, despite a flat-lining UK economy.
'Secure Trust Bank is pleased with its performance against this backdrop and the full-year results are expected to be in line with management's and the market's expectations,' it said.
As for 2020, the company noted that recent economic survey results indicated a positive reaction to election result, which saw Boris Johnson's Conservatives regain a parliamentary majority.
'This is consistent with a recovery in UK equity prices and increased market interest in residential and some classes of commercial property assets,' the Secure Trust Bank said.
'The group enters 2020 with strong new business pipelines, healthy capital and liquidity positions and remains well placed to pursue its strategic priorities and envisages no material change for its guidance for 2020./
At 9:23am: [LON:STB] Secure Trust Bank PLC share price was +30p at 1640p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: