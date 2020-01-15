StockMarketWire.com - Tower Resources said it had secured a one-year extension on the allowed initial exploration period for the Thali prospect offshore Cameroon from local authorities.
The company had been requesting an extension from a 15 September 2019 expiry date.
Tower Resources said it and Geoquip Marine had spent the last few weeks finalising preparations for a site survey.
The vessel MV Investigator was already in Cameroon, performing some routine maintenance, and was expected to commence work on the survey shortly.
At 9:39am: [LON:TRP] Tower Resources PLC share price was -0.03p at 0.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
