StockMarketWire.com - Aircraft leasing company Avation said it had delivered the second of two Airbus A321 aircraft to Vietjet Air.
The aircraft had completed calendar airframe maintenance checks, been configured for operations by VietJet Air, and been put into Vietjet Air livery.
VietJet Air operated a route network of 135 routes including domestic and international destinations in Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, China, Japan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India and Myanmar.
At 9:56am: [LON:AVAP] Avation Plc share price was +2p at 298p
