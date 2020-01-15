StockMarketWire.com - IronRidge Resources said it had intersected multiple 'high-grade and broad gold' intersections from maiden exploration drilling at its Zaranou gold project in the Ivory Coast.
The results indicated the potential for a 'significant gold discovery,' despite only a small portion of the large target footprint drill tested to date,' the company said.
'Drilling results received to date compare favourably with historically reported results from 2008 including 2.2 grams per tonne over 21 meters,' it added.
IronRidge said it planned follow-up exploration and drill programmes once all drilling results were received and reviewed.
At 10:02am: [LON:IRR] Ironridge Resources Limited share price was +1.63p at 12.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: