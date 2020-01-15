StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Ocado Group                             1343.25       +3.09%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   1982.50       +1.95%
Coca-Cola HBC                           2760.00       +1.81%
Pearson                                  615.80       +1.79%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1844.25       +1.78%
Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The)       225.05       -2.45%
Prudential                              1423.75       -2.08%
Kingfisher                               214.45       -1.85%
NMC Health                              1361.75       -1.68%
TUI AG                                   903.60       -1.57%

FTSE 250
Provident Financial                      445.40       +5.57%
Spirent Communications                   242.75       +3.96%
Centamin                                 121.98       +3.07%
Hochschild Mining                        168.80       +2.86%
Capita Group (The)                       174.20       +2.47%
Just Group                                73.58       -5.30%
Rathbone Brothers                       2007.50       -4.40%
Moneysupermarket.com Group               322.25       -3.23%
Aston Martin Lagonda                     445.90       -3.11%
Games Workshop Group                    6777.50       -2.62%

FTSE 350
AIM
Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings            0.65      +62.50%
Maestrano Group  Ord 1p                    3.05      +17.31%
Mi-Pay Group                               1.75      +16.67%
Ironridge Resources Limited               12.25      +15.29%
Lekoil                                     2.86      +14.40%
Eco Atlantic Oil  Gas                     46.50      -21.85%
Cloudbuy                                   0.47      -17.39%
Aura Energy Limited                        0.28      -15.38%
Tower Resources                            0.57      -14.81%
Tissue Regenix Group                       1.48      -14.24%

Overall Market
Capital & Regional                       242.00     +906.24%
