FTSE 100 Ocado Group 1343.25 +3.09% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 1982.50 +1.95% Coca-Cola HBC 2760.00 +1.81% Pearson 615.80 +1.79% Hargreaves Lansdown 1844.25 +1.78% Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) 225.05 -2.45% Prudential 1423.75 -2.08% Kingfisher 214.45 -1.85% NMC Health 1361.75 -1.68% TUI AG 903.60 -1.57% FTSE 250 Provident Financial 445.40 +5.57% Spirent Communications 242.75 +3.96% Centamin 121.98 +3.07% Hochschild Mining 168.80 +2.86% Capita Group (The) 174.20 +2.47% Just Group 73.58 -5.30% Rathbone Brothers 2007.50 -4.40% Moneysupermarket.com Group 322.25 -3.23% Aston Martin Lagonda 445.90 -3.11% Games Workshop Group 6777.50 -2.62% FTSE 350 Provident Financial 445.40 +5.57% Spirent Communications 242.75 +3.96% Ocado Group 1343.25 +3.09% Centamin 121.98 +3.07% Hochschild Mining 168.80 +2.86% Just Group 73.58 -5.30% Rathbone Brothers 2007.50 -4.40% Moneysupermarket.com Group 322.25 -3.23% Aston Martin Lagonda 445.90 -3.11% Games Workshop Group 6777.50 -2.62% AIM Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings 0.65 +62.50% Maestrano Group Ord 1p 3.05 +17.31% Mi-Pay Group 1.75 +16.67% Ironridge Resources Limited 12.25 +15.29% Lekoil 2.86 +14.40% Eco Atlantic Oil Gas 46.50 -21.85% Cloudbuy 0.47 -17.39% Aura Energy Limited 0.28 -15.38% Tower Resources 0.57 -14.81% Tissue Regenix Group 1.48 -14.24% Overall Market Capital & Regional 242.00 +906.24% Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings 0.65 +62.50% Maestrano Group Ord 1p 3.05 +17.31% Mi-Pay Group 1.75 +16.67% Ironridge Resources Limited 12.25 +15.29% Eco Atlantic Oil Gas 46.50 -21.85% Cloudbuy 0.47 -17.39% Aura Energy Limited 0.28 -15.38% Tower Resources 0.57 -14.81% Tissue Regenix Group 1.48 -14.24%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
StockMarketWire.com -