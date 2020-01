ABBY Abbey PLC value of shares traded £53,150,215 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £47,013,461 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £45,846,434 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £44,783,241 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £36,473,197 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £35,463,481 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £33,737,389 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £31,158,357 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £30,330,202 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £29,168,894 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £28,657,691 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £27,611,156 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £25,188,105 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £24,518,727 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £23,353,540 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £22,240,037 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £21,601,243 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £21,449,064 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £21,161,158 RBS Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) PLC value of shares traded £18,596,542 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £16,814,217 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £16,393,085 BDEV Barratt Developments PLC value of shares traded £15,321,631 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £15,135,402 TW. Taylor Wimpey PLC value of shares traded £14,761,548 MNDI Mondi PLC value of shares traded £14,702,095 STJ St James's Place PLC value of shares traded £14,330,192 EXPN Experian PLC value of shares traded £13,408,086 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £13,226,427 AJB AJ BELL PLC ORD GBP0.000125 value of shares traded £12,917,090 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com