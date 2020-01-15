StockMarketWire.com - Legal and professional services company Ince said it would raise at least £16m via a heavily discounted share issue to cut debt and boost working capital.

News shares in the company would be offered at 45p each, representing a 49% discount to their closing price on Tuesday.


At 1:55pm: [LON:INCE] share price was -40.5p at 48.5p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com