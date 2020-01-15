FTSE 100 SSE 1493.75 +2.42% Coca-Cola HBC 2776.00 +2.40% Burberry Group 2316.50 +2.00% Centrica 91.38 +1.83% AVEVA Group 4955.00 +1.79% Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The) 223.85 -2.97% Prudential 1417.75 -2.49% NMC Health 1351.25 -2.44% Glencore 237.88 -1.97% Auto Trader Group 566.80 -1.94% FTSE 250 Provident Financial 452.15 +7.17% Spirent Communications 245.75 +5.25% Centamin 121.90 +3.00% Avast 524.00 +2.75% Capita Group (The) 173.85 +2.26% Just Group 72.20 -7.08% Moneysupermarket.com Group 319.80 -3.96% Aston Martin Lagonda 443.65 -3.60% Rathbone Brothers 2030.00 -3.33% IP Group 65.45 -3.32% FTSE 350 Provident Financial 452.15 +7.17% Spirent Communications 245.75 +5.25% Centamin 121.90 +3.00% Avast 524.00 +2.75% SSE 1493.75 +2.42% Just Group 72.20 -7.08% Moneysupermarket.com Group 319.80 -3.96% Aston Martin Lagonda 443.65 -3.60% Rathbone Brothers 2030.00 -3.33% IP Group 65.45 -3.32% AIM Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings 0.65 +62.50% Richland Resources 0.12 +26.32% Mi-Pay Group 1.85 +23.33% Maestrano Group Ord 1p 3.20 +23.08% Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals 2.33 +22.37% Eco Atlantic Oil Gas 48.50 -18.49% Petrel Resources 5.75 -17.86% Origo Partners 0.17 -16.67% Aura Energy Limited 0.28 -15.38% Tissue Regenix Group 1.48 -14.24% Overall Market Capital & Regional 243.50 +912.47% Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings 0.65 +62.50% Richland Resources 0.12 +26.32% Mi-Pay Group 1.85 +23.33% Maestrano Group Ord 1p 3.20 +23.08% Eco Atlantic Oil Gas 48.50 -18.49% Petrel Resources 5.75 -17.86% Origo Partners 0.17 -16.67% Aura Energy Limited 0.28 -15.38% Tissue Regenix Group 1.48 -14.24%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
StockMarketWire.com -