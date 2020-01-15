StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
SSE                                     1493.75       +2.42%
Coca-Cola HBC                           2776.00       +2.40%
Burberry Group                          2316.50       +2.00%
Centrica                                  91.38       +1.83%
AVEVA Group                             4955.00       +1.79%
Royal Bank of Scotland Group (The)       223.85       -2.97%
Prudential                              1417.75       -2.49%
NMC Health                              1351.25       -2.44%
Glencore                                 237.88       -1.97%
Auto Trader Group                        566.80       -1.94%

FTSE 250
Provident Financial                      452.15       +7.17%
Spirent Communications                   245.75       +5.25%
Centamin                                 121.90       +3.00%
Avast                                    524.00       +2.75%
Capita Group (The)                       173.85       +2.26%
Just Group                                72.20       -7.08%
Moneysupermarket.com Group               319.80       -3.96%
Aston Martin Lagonda                     443.65       -3.60%
Rathbone Brothers                       2030.00       -3.33%
IP Group                                  65.45       -3.32%

FTSE 350
Provident Financial                      452.15       +7.17%
Spirent Communications                   245.75       +5.25%
Centamin                                 121.90       +3.00%
Avast                                    524.00       +2.75%
SSE                                     1493.75       +2.42%
Just Group                                72.20       -7.08%
Moneysupermarket.com Group               319.80       -3.96%
Aston Martin Lagonda                     443.65       -3.60%
Rathbone Brothers                       2030.00       -3.33%
IP Group                                  65.45       -3.32%

AIM
Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings            0.65      +62.50%
Richland Resources                         0.12      +26.32%
Mi-Pay Group                               1.85      +23.33%
Maestrano Group  Ord 1p                    3.20      +23.08%
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals                  2.33      +22.37%
Eco Atlantic Oil  Gas                     48.50      -18.49%
Petrel Resources                           5.75      -17.86%
Origo Partners                             0.17      -16.67%
Aura Energy Limited                        0.28      -15.38%
Tissue Regenix Group                       1.48      -14.24%

Overall Market
Capital & Regional                       243.50     +912.47%
Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings            0.65      +62.50%
Richland Resources                         0.12      +26.32%
Mi-Pay Group                               1.85      +23.33%
Maestrano Group  Ord 1p                    3.20      +23.08%
Eco Atlantic Oil  Gas                     48.50      -18.49%
Petrel Resources                           5.75      -17.86%
Origo Partners                             0.17      -16.67%
Aura Energy Limited                        0.28      -15.38%
Tissue Regenix Group                       1.48      -14.24%