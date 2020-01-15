StockMarketWire.com - Insurance investor Randall & Quilter said joint chief executive Roger Sellek had resigned, effective immediately.
The move comes after the company announced Monday that private equity executive William Spiegel would replace Ken Randell as executive chairman when he stepped down in about a years' time.
'On behalf of the board we thank Roger for his contribution to Randall & Quilter and wish him every success in his future endeavours,' Randall said.
At 2:40pm: [LON:RQIH] Randall Quilter Investment Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 178.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
