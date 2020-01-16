StockMarketWire.com - Petrofac will design, supply and install the HVAC onshore and offshore substations for the Seagreen wind farm project having signed a Preferred Supplier Agreement with SSE Renewables.
The wind farm will be located 27 kilometres off the coast of Angus and once constructed will be the largest in Scotland. Subject to a final investment decision expected in the coming months, its full scope will include, on a lump-sum basis, the engineering, procurement, fabrication, transportation, offshore installation and commissioning of the offshore substation platform, including the topside, jacket and piles.
Petrofac's recent projects include the BorWin3 offshore grid connection project in the German North Sea, the Hollandse Kust Zuid (HKZ) Alpha and Beta platforms in the Dutch North Sea and a turnkey power system for the Galloper offshore wind farm off the coast of Suffolk.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
