StockMarketWire.com - Lamprell warned that revenue was expected within the 'bottom end' of its forecasts as activity in its oil and gas business remained slow.
'We anticipate 2019 revenue to be $276m; at the bottom end of the previously announced guidance range,' the company warned.
Major project flow in the oil and gas segment continued to be slow, with 2020 revenues expected to be in the range $350m to 450m, it added.
Lamprell said it had identified number of 'self-help measures' for the medium term with an anticipated reduction in overhead of a minimum of 20% in 2020.
At 9:00am: [LON:LAM] Lamprell PLC share price was -0.85p at 33.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
