StockMarketWire.com - Software company Sage said president and executive director Blair Crump was retiring at the end of March
Crump joined the company in August 2016 to lead its sales and customer services teams in his role as president.
'Blair has been instrumental to our vision of becoming a great SaaS company for customers and colleagues alike,' chief executive Steve Hare said.
'Under his leadership of our dedicated sales and service teams around the world, we have renewed our focus on customer success and I am grateful for his experience, dedication and contribution.'
Sage made no mention of whether Crump would be replaced.
Separately, the company also announced that non-executive director Soni Jiandani would not stand for re-election at its annual general meeting on 25 February, citing other business commitments.
