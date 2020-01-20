UK
21/01/2020 09:30 Average Earnings Index 3m/y | Forecast: 3.10% | Previous: 3.20%
21/01/2020 09:30 Unemployment Rate | Forecast: 3.80% | Previous: 3.80%
21/01/2020 09:30 Claimant Count Change | Forecast: 33.4K | Previous: 28.8K
22/01/2020 09:30 Public Sector Net Borrowing | Forecast: 4.5B | Previous: 4.9B
22/01/2020 11:00 CBI Industrial Order Expectations | Forecast: -25 | Previous: -28
24/01/2020 09:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI | Forecast: 48.8 | Previous: 47.5
24/01/2020 09:30 Flash Services PMI | Forecast: 51.1 | Previous: 50
27/01/2020 07:00 Nationwide HPI m/m
US
22/01/2020 14:00 HPI m/m | Forecast: 0.30% | Previous: 0.20%
22/01/2020 15:00 Existing Home Sales | Forecast: 5.43M | Previous: 5.35M
23/01/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims | Forecast: 214K | Previous: 204K
23/01/2020 15:00 CB Leading Index m/m | Forecast: -0.20% | Previous: 0.00%
24/01/2020 14:45 Flash Services PMI | Forecast: 52.5 | Previous: 52.8
24/01/2020 14:45 Flash Manufacturing PMI | Forecast: 52.6 | Previous: 52.4
27/01/2020 15:00 New Home Sales
28/01/2020 13:30 Core Durable Goods Orders m/m
28/01/2020 13:30 Durable Goods Orders m/m
28/01/2020 14:00 S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y
28/01/2020 15:00 Richmond Manufacturing Index
28/01/2020 15:00 CB Consumer Confidence
EU
21/01/2020 10:00 ZEW Economic Sentiment | Forecast: 16.3 | Previous: 11.2
21/01/2020 10:00 German ZEW Economic Sentiment | Forecast: 15.2 | Previous: 10.7
23/01/2020 12:45 Monetary Policy Statement
23/01/2020 12:45 Main Refinancing Rate | Forecast: 0.00% | Previous: 0.00%
23/01/2020 13:30 ECB Press Conference
23/01/2020 15:00 Consumer Confidence | Forecast: -8 | Previous: -8
24/01/2020 08:15 French Flash Services PMI | Forecast: 52.2 | Previous: 52.4
24/01/2020 08:15 French Flash Manufacturing PMI | Forecast: 50.5 | Previous: 50.4
24/01/2020 08:30 German Flash Services PMI | Forecast: 53.2 | Previous: 52.9
24/01/2020 08:30 German Flash Manufacturing PMI | Forecast: 44.6 | Previous: 43.7
24/01/2020 09:00 Flash Services PMI | Forecast: 52.9 | Previous: 52.8
24/01/2020 09:00 Flash Manufacturing PMI | Forecast: 46.9 | Previous: 46.3
24/01/2020 14:00 Belgian NBB Business Climate | Forecast: -3.2 | Previous: -3.4
28/01/2020 08:00 Spanish Unemployment Rate
28/01/2020 10:00 Italian Prelim CPI m/m
JP
22/01/2020 23:50 Trade Balance | Forecast: -0.24T | Previous: -0.06T
23/01/2020 04:30 All Industries Activity m/m | Forecast: 0.40% | Previous: -4.30%
23/01/2020 23:30 National Core CPI y/y | Forecast: 0.70% | Previous: 0.50%
24/01/2020 00:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI | Forecast: 48.9 | Previous: 48.4
27/01/2020 23:50 SPPI y/y
28/01/2020 23:50 BOJ Summary of Opinions
