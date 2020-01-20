StockMarketWire.com - Henry Boot said performance for 2019 fell 'marginally' short of its expectations as the sale of the majority of its retail investments during the second half of the year kept a lid on rental income.
The company said, however, that it had ended the year with higher than expected net cash of around £30m.
Hallam Land Management performed 'exceptionally well,' especially given that a large scheme which had been forecast to complete in 2019 did not reach conclusion,' the company said. 'Trading at Henry Boot Construction held up well, especially given the much-publicised challenges facing the construction market,' it added. 'The group enters 2020 with a strong committed order book with the added opportunity to capitalise on the small foothold established in the partnership homes market through the acquisition of Starfish Commercial.'
At 8:00am: [LON:BOOT] Henry Boot PLC share price was -13p at 329p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
