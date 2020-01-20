StockMarketWire.com - Graphene products maker Directa Plus said it had signed an agreement with Comerio Ercole to pursue joint research and development projects using the company's G+ technology.
Comerio, an Italian engineering and manufacturing company, founded in 1885, specialised in rubber and composite material processing.
The partners would use Comerio's own R&D laboratory, with mixing and calendering machinery, to explore prototype processes using polymers and elastomers that could in future be useful to produce and improve compounds containing G+.
At 8:26am: [LON:DCTA] Directa Plus Plc share price was 0p at 75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
