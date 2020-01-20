StockMarketWire.com - Eight Capital said it had placed a further €90K of its bonds on the Vienna Stock Exchange's multilateral trading facility.

The funds raised would be used to make new investments.

The bonds were placed an interest rate of 7% per annum paid semi-annually in arrears with a redemption date of 26 July 2022. To date, the company had placed €3.64m of bonds.



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com