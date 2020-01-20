StockMarketWire.com - Hostel online booking platform Hostelworld confirmed that results for the full year were in line with its expectations. The company also said it would detailing its strategy update and full year results on 4 March 2020. The update would include details on the progress on the 'Growth Roadmap' detailed at the Capital Markets Day, which was held on 29 November 2018, the company said.
At 9:26am: [LON:HSW] Hostelworld Group Plc share price was +0.7p at 153.9p
