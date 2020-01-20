StockMarketWire.com - Distil reported a higher levels of sales during the third, which included the important Christmas period, thanks to an increase in volume growth.
Year-on-year third quarter (October to December) revenues increased by 7%, supported by continued levels of up weighted marketing investment, the company said.
Strong customer support especially in rum increased volumes by 16% despite intense competition, though this was partially offset by reduced volume in gin caused by changes in retailer listings, as previously reported, it added.
'The outlook for the final quarter to 31 March 2020 remains positive with full year profit out-turn expected to be ahead of last year and broadly in line with market expectations,' Distil said. At 10:04am: [LON:DIS] Distil Plc Ord 0.1p share price was +0.08p at 0.78p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: