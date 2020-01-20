StockMarketWire.com - Plastic products marker Coral Products booked a fall in first-half profit and said it expected to post a small loss for the full year.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through October fell to £25k, down from £582k on-year.
Revenue fell 7.2% to £12.14m.
Coral Products did not declare an interim dividend, having paid 0.25p in the previous corresponding period.
Coral Products said it had returned to profit following a disappointing second half of the previous year.
Chairman Joe Grimmond said the second half of the current financial year was 'encouraging', with the company's recycling business moving to a 24-hour, five-day a week operation.
However, a delay in the delivery of multi-box recycling system tooling and 'continued uncertainties' meant it was likely to report a small pre-tax loss for the full year, he added.
'We are confident that we can build on this base and in our future performancem,' Grimmond said.
At 12:45pm: [LON:CRU] Coral Products PLC share price was -1.38p at 6.75p
