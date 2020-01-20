StockMarketWire.com - Frontier IP, a specialist in commercialising university intellectual property, said portfolio company The Vaccine Group had raised £0.68m through its first equity funding round.
The proceeds would be used to accelerate development and expand the range of its novel animal vaccine technology.
The fundraising valued the University of Plymouth spin out at £9.5m, with Frontier IP's 17% equity stake valued at £1.6m.
At 1:27pm: [LON:FIPP] Frontier IP Group PLC share price was 0p at 67p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
