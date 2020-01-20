StockMarketWire.com - Cryptomining company Argo Blockchain said its revenue fell in the fourth quarter amid a slump in cryptocurrency prices.
Revenue for the year through December 2019 -- the company's maiden year of full operations -- was seen at £8.5m, up from £0.76m in 2018.
In the fourth quarter, Argo said it produced 432 bitcoins from its cryptomining operations compared with 426 in the third, but revenue fell to £2.66m, down from £3.63m in the previous quarter.
The fall was attributable to a drop in cryptocurrency prices, increased mining difficulty, and unfavourable foreign exchange rates towards the end of the year.
'Thanks to a resilient performance in the last quarter, Argo delivered annual revenues of approximately £8.5m in 2019, our maiden operational year when we commenced mining at scale only in the second half,' chief executive Peter Wall said.
'Our mining operations continued to generate industry-best mining margin in the last quarter despite a softening in market conditions from the previous quarter'
'Our state-of-the-art mining platform is performing as expected and with the expansion of our mining network on pace, along with the recent rise with the price of Bitcoin, Argo is well-placed for a strong year ahead.'
At 1:58pm: [LON:ARB] Argo Blockchain Plc Ord 0.1p share price was -0.15p at 6.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
