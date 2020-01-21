Interim Result

23/01/2020 CPL Resources PLC (CPS)

23/01/2020 NCC Group PLC (NCC)

27/01/2020 ITM Power PLC (ITM)

29/01/2020 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)

29/01/2020 Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ)

30/01/2020 Angle PLC (AGL)

30/01/2020 Renishaw PLC (RSW)

30/01/2020 UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd (UKCM)

30/01/2020 Rank Group (The) PLC (RNK)

31/01/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)

04/02/2020 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)

04/02/2020 Genedrive Plc (GDR)

04/02/2020 BP PLC (BP.)

06/02/2020 Filtronic PLC (FTC)

11/02/2020 Diurnal Group Plc (DNL)

12/02/2020 Oncimmune Holdings Plc (ONC)

13/02/2020 Gleeson (M J) Group PLC (GLE)



Final Result

28/01/2020 McCarthy Stone Plc (MCS)

30/01/2020 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN)

04/02/2020 St Modwen Properties PLC (SMP)

05/02/2020 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)

12/02/2020 Primary Health Properties Plc (PHP)

13/02/2020 Coca-Cola HBC (CCH)

13/02/2020 Lancashire Holdings Ltd (LRE)

13/02/2020 Indivior Plc (INDV)

18/02/2020 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)

19/02/2020 RPS Group PLC (RPS)

20/02/2020 Morgan Sindall PLC (MGNS)

20/02/2020 BAE Systems Plc (BA.)



AGM / EGM

22/01/2020 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)

23/01/2020 RDI REIT PLC (RDI)

24/01/2020 Marston's PLC (MARS)

28/01/2020 UDG Healthcare PLC (UDG)

28/01/2020 Wey Education PLC (WEY)

28/01/2020 Greencore Group PLC (GNC)

29/01/2020 Tharisa Plc (THS)

29/01/2020 Virgin Money Uk Plc (VMUK)

31/01/2020 Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT)

31/01/2020 Ferguson Plc (FERG)

05/02/2020 Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (TENG)

06/02/2020 easyJet PLC (EZJ)

07/02/2020 Cerillion Plc (CER)

10/02/2020 PureCircle Ltd (PURE)

13/02/2020 Tritax EuroBox Plc (EBOX)

13/02/2020 GCP Infrastructure Investments Ltd (GCP)

18/02/2020 Dewhurst PLC (DWHT)

20/02/2020 Integrafin Holdings Plc (IHP)

21/02/2020 Caledonian Trust PLC (CNN)



Trading Statement

22/01/2020 Wetherspoon (J D) PLC (JDW)

22/01/2020 Pets At Home Group Plc (PETS)

22/01/2020 WH Smith PLC (SMWH)

22/01/2020 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)

22/01/2020 Sage Group (The) PLC (SGE)

22/01/2020 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)

22/01/2020 William Hill PLC (WMH)

23/01/2020 ASOS Plc (ASC)

23/01/2020 PayPoint PLC (PAY)

23/01/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)

23/01/2020 PPHE Hotel Group (PPH)

23/01/2020 Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR)

23/01/2020 CMC Markets Plc (CMCX)

23/01/2020 Computacenter PLC (CCC)

23/01/2020 Daily Mail and General Trust PLC (DMGT)

27/01/2020 Petra Diamonds Ltd (PDL)

28/01/2020 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM)

28/01/2020 Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc (CRST)

28/01/2020 PZ Cussons PLC (PZC)

28/01/2020 Barr (A G) PLC (BAG)

28/01/2020 Virgin Money Uk Plc (VMUK)

30/01/2020 St James's Place PLC (STJ)

30/01/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)

30/01/2020 Renishaw PLC (RSW)

30/01/2020 TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK)

30/01/2020 MITIE Group PLC (MTO)

30/01/2020 Diageo PLC (DGE)

30/01/2020 BT Group PLC (BT.A)

30/01/2020 Rank Group (The) PLC (RNK)

30/01/2020 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)

31/01/2020 Premier Veterinary Group PLC (PVG)

31/01/2020 Britvic PLC (BVIC)

31/01/2020 SSE PLC (SSE)

31/01/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)



Ex-Dividend

23/01/2020 Livermore Investments Group Ltd (LIV)

23/01/2020 Invesco Perpetual Select Trust UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

23/01/2020 Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH)

23/01/2020 City of London Investment Trust plc 4.2% (CTYA)

23/01/2020 Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (MNL)

23/01/2020 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)

23/01/2020 Solid State Plc (SOLI)

23/01/2020 Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC)

23/01/2020 RWS Holdings PLC (RWS)

23/01/2020 City Of London Investment Trust Plc (the) (CTY)

23/01/2020 Invesco Perpetual Select Trust GLBL Equity Shares (IVPG)

23/01/2020 City Merchants High Yield Trust PLC (CMHY)

23/01/2020 Cardiff Property (The) PLC (CDFF)

30/01/2020 Hollywood Bowl Group Plc (BOWL)

30/01/2020 Hollywood Bowl Group Plc (BOWL)

30/01/2020 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)

30/01/2020 Cohort PLC (CHRT)

30/01/2020 Chrysalis VCT PLC (CYS)

30/01/2020 Victrex PLC (VCT)

30/01/2020 Tracsis PLC (TRCS)

06/02/2020 PayPoint PLC (PAY)

06/02/2020 Polar Capital Global Healthcare Tst PLC (PCGH)

06/02/2020 Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC (BMD)

06/02/2020 Treatt PLC (TET)

06/02/2020 Sage Group (The) PLC (SGE)

06/02/2020 Motorpoint Group Plc (MOTR)

06/02/2020 Albion Enterprise VCT Plc (AAEV)

06/02/2020 Blackrock Income & Growth Inv Trust (BRIG)

06/02/2020 Daejan Holdings PLC (DJAN)

06/02/2020 Baronsmead VCT 2 Plc (BVT)

06/02/2020 Downing Distribution VCT 1 PLC (DDV1)

06/02/2020 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Plc (DIG)

13/02/2020 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)

20/02/2020 Heath (Samuel) & Sons PLC (HSM)

20/02/2020 Driver Group PLC (DRV)

20/02/2020 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)

20/02/2020 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)

20/02/2020 Murray Income Trust PLC (MUT)

20/02/2020 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)

20/02/2020 Nexus Infrastructure Plc (NEXS)

20/02/2020 Jersey Electricity PLC (JEL)

20/02/2020 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd (PSH)

20/02/2020 Impax Asset Management Plc (IPX)



