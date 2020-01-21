Interim Result
23/01/2020 CPL Resources PLC (CPS)
23/01/2020 NCC Group PLC (NCC)
27/01/2020 ITM Power PLC (ITM)
29/01/2020 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)
29/01/2020 Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ)
30/01/2020 Angle PLC (AGL)
30/01/2020 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
30/01/2020 UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd (UKCM)
30/01/2020 Rank Group (The) PLC (RNK)
31/01/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
04/02/2020 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)
04/02/2020 Genedrive Plc (GDR)
04/02/2020 BP PLC (BP.)
06/02/2020 Filtronic PLC (FTC)
11/02/2020 Diurnal Group Plc (DNL)
12/02/2020 Oncimmune Holdings Plc (ONC)
13/02/2020 Gleeson (M J) Group PLC (GLE)
Final Result
28/01/2020 McCarthy Stone Plc (MCS)
30/01/2020 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN)
04/02/2020 St Modwen Properties PLC (SMP)
05/02/2020 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
12/02/2020 Primary Health Properties Plc (PHP)
13/02/2020 Coca-Cola HBC (CCH)
13/02/2020 Lancashire Holdings Ltd (LRE)
13/02/2020 Indivior Plc (INDV)
18/02/2020 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)
19/02/2020 RPS Group PLC (RPS)
20/02/2020 Morgan Sindall PLC (MGNS)
20/02/2020 BAE Systems Plc (BA.)
AGM / EGM
22/01/2020 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
23/01/2020 RDI REIT PLC (RDI)
24/01/2020 Marston's PLC (MARS)
28/01/2020 UDG Healthcare PLC (UDG)
28/01/2020 Wey Education PLC (WEY)
28/01/2020 Greencore Group PLC (GNC)
29/01/2020 Tharisa Plc (THS)
29/01/2020 Virgin Money Uk Plc (VMUK)
31/01/2020 Henderson European Focus Trust (HEFT)
31/01/2020 Ferguson Plc (FERG)
05/02/2020 Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (TENG)
06/02/2020 easyJet PLC (EZJ)
07/02/2020 Cerillion Plc (CER)
10/02/2020 PureCircle Ltd (PURE)
13/02/2020 Tritax EuroBox Plc (EBOX)
13/02/2020 GCP Infrastructure Investments Ltd (GCP)
18/02/2020 Dewhurst PLC (DWHT)
20/02/2020 Integrafin Holdings Plc (IHP)
21/02/2020 Caledonian Trust PLC (CNN)
Trading Statement
22/01/2020 Wetherspoon (J D) PLC (JDW)
22/01/2020 Pets At Home Group Plc (PETS)
22/01/2020 WH Smith PLC (SMWH)
22/01/2020 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
22/01/2020 Sage Group (The) PLC (SGE)
22/01/2020 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)
22/01/2020 William Hill PLC (WMH)
23/01/2020 ASOS Plc (ASC)
23/01/2020 PayPoint PLC (PAY)
23/01/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
23/01/2020 PPHE Hotel Group (PPH)
23/01/2020 Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR)
23/01/2020 CMC Markets Plc (CMCX)
23/01/2020 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
23/01/2020 Daily Mail and General Trust PLC (DMGT)
27/01/2020 Petra Diamonds Ltd (PDL)
28/01/2020 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM)
28/01/2020 Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc (CRST)
28/01/2020 PZ Cussons PLC (PZC)
28/01/2020 Barr (A G) PLC (BAG)
28/01/2020 Virgin Money Uk Plc (VMUK)
30/01/2020 St James's Place PLC (STJ)
30/01/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
30/01/2020 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
30/01/2020 TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK)
30/01/2020 MITIE Group PLC (MTO)
30/01/2020 Diageo PLC (DGE)
30/01/2020 BT Group PLC (BT.A)
30/01/2020 Rank Group (The) PLC (RNK)
30/01/2020 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)
31/01/2020 Premier Veterinary Group PLC (PVG)
31/01/2020 Britvic PLC (BVIC)
31/01/2020 SSE PLC (SSE)
31/01/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
Ex-Dividend
23/01/2020 Livermore Investments Group Ltd (LIV)
23/01/2020 Invesco Perpetual Select Trust UK Equity Shares (IVPU)
23/01/2020 Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH)
23/01/2020 City of London Investment Trust plc 4.2% (CTYA)
23/01/2020 Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc (MNL)
23/01/2020 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
23/01/2020 Solid State Plc (SOLI)
23/01/2020 Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC)
23/01/2020 RWS Holdings PLC (RWS)
23/01/2020 City Of London Investment Trust Plc (the) (CTY)
23/01/2020 Invesco Perpetual Select Trust GLBL Equity Shares (IVPG)
23/01/2020 City Merchants High Yield Trust PLC (CMHY)
23/01/2020 Cardiff Property (The) PLC (CDFF)
30/01/2020 Hollywood Bowl Group Plc (BOWL)
30/01/2020 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
30/01/2020 Cohort PLC (CHRT)
30/01/2020 Chrysalis VCT PLC (CYS)
30/01/2020 Victrex PLC (VCT)
30/01/2020 Tracsis PLC (TRCS)
06/02/2020 PayPoint PLC (PAY)
06/02/2020 Polar Capital Global Healthcare Tst PLC (PCGH)
06/02/2020 Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC (BMD)
06/02/2020 Treatt PLC (TET)
06/02/2020 Sage Group (The) PLC (SGE)
06/02/2020 Motorpoint Group Plc (MOTR)
06/02/2020 Albion Enterprise VCT Plc (AAEV)
06/02/2020 Blackrock Income & Growth Inv Trust (BRIG)
06/02/2020 Daejan Holdings PLC (DJAN)
06/02/2020 Baronsmead VCT 2 Plc (BVT)
06/02/2020 Downing Distribution VCT 1 PLC (DDV1)
06/02/2020 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Plc (DIG)
13/02/2020 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)
20/02/2020 Heath (Samuel) & Sons PLC (HSM)
20/02/2020 Driver Group PLC (DRV)
20/02/2020 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
20/02/2020 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)
20/02/2020 Murray Income Trust PLC (MUT)
20/02/2020 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
20/02/2020 Nexus Infrastructure Plc (NEXS)
20/02/2020 Jersey Electricity PLC (JEL)
20/02/2020 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd (PSH)
20/02/2020 Impax Asset Management Plc (IPX)
