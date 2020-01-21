StockMarketWire.com - Telecom company TalkTalk said it had sold its FibreNation fibre network asset and shareholding in Bolt Pro Tem to CityFibre Infrastructure for £200m, conditional on shareholder approval.
The company said it had also agreed to a long-term wholesale agreement for residential and business products in areas where CityFibre builds.
TalkTalk said it had retained the flexibility to partner with other network providers.
The company would also also be repaid, up to an agreed capped amount, the increase in the amount of inter-company indebtedness between it and the fibre assets from 15 November up to completion of the deal.
TalkTalk said it would use the sale proceeds to strengthen its balance sheet.
'We are pleased to announce today's agreement with CityFibre, which is good news for TalkTalk, and good news for Britain and its full fibre roll-out ambition,' chief executive Tristia Harrison said.
'Our investment over the last five years and the excellent work delivered by the FibreNation team, combined with CityFibre's well-established platform, will support wide-geographic reach of full fibre and further drive competition in the market.'
