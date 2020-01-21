StockMarketWire.com - Advanced materials group Velocity Composites said it had received approval from Boeing to supply structural composite material kits for the aircraft manufacturer's single-isle, narrow-body jet platform.
'The receipt of Boeing's approval will form a key element in the company's future growth strategy, Velocity Composites said.
The company had announced last year that it had agreed to supply complex design kits for the Boeing 737 Max programme.
'Following receipt of the Boeing Approval Certificate, the company is pleased to announce that the long-term agreement has now been expanded to include the supply of structural composite material kits for Boeing's single-aisle, narrow-body jet platform, the 737 Max,' Velocity Composites said.
All of Boeing's 737 Max airacraft currently remain grounded after system faults were found to be responsible for two recent fatal air crashes.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
