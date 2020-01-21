StockMarketWire.com - Advanced materials engineering group Versarien said it had continued to enter into confidentiality agreements in the US with potential partners.
The agreements would examine collaborations and the development of trials in the region, including in particular, with a global tyre manufacturer.
'The company continues to make progress with current and potential partners in the US,' Versarien said, without being more specific about their identities.
Versarien said it had strengthened its US profile by attending two trade missions in the fourth quartter 2019, supported by the UK government -- one in Wichita and one in Boston.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
