StockMarketWire.com - Wind sensor technology group Windar Photonics said it had received an order in China for 100 of its WindVision systems.

The systems would be added to CNR wind turbines, with installation and integration planned to be completed within 2020.

This order was 'in line with management expectations' the company said.


At 8:25am: [LON:WPHO] Windar Photonics Plc share price was 0p at 30p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com