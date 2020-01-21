StockMarketWire.com - Premier African Minerals said commissioning of grid electrical power had taken place at its RHA tungsten mine in Zimbabwe.
Chief executive George Roach said adequate power was now available to consider the resumption of plant operations at the end of January to reprocess historic tailings.
Premier previously reported on the potential reprocessing of tailings on 29 June 2016.
At 9:19am: [LON:PREM] Premier African Minerals share price was +0p at 0.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
